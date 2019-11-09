Saturday, Nov. 9
Bark Around Ayala Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino.
Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring Chino Valley artifacts and photos, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents who live in San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Car show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chino High School, 5472 Park Place.
Chino Community Children’s Theatre’s “The Lion King Jr.,” 7 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino.
Chino Tea Party (political organization), 9 to 11 a.m., Archibald’s Drive-Thru, 15421 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills.
Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on Chino city programs and events, 9 a.m. to noon during Chino’s Bark Around the Park, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox filling party, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., BAPS Chino Hills Hindu Temple, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day
Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St.
Old Schoolhouse Museum open at corner of B and 11th streets during Chino's Veterans Day Ceremony.
Chino Valley Democratic Club, 7 p.m., meeting room at Staples, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Chino Hills city council, 7 p.m., council chambers.
Wed., Nov. 13
Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Veterans claims assistance and lunch, 10 a.m. to noon, County Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office, 14010 City Center Drive, Chino Hills (in the city government center).
“Rock of Ages” musical, presented by Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m., in the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Friday, Nov. 15
“Rock of Ages” musical, presented by Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m., in the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Los Serranos Park grand opening, 10 a.m. to noon, Los Serranos Park, Pomona Rincon Road at Bird Farm Road, adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School.
Take a hike with Assemblyman Phillip Chen while discussing state-related issues, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea.
Chino Neighborhood House annual holiday boutique, craft fair and toy drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Chino City Hall on the Move outreach event, 9 a.m. to noon, Walmart, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino.
Christian magician Stephen Wood, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
“Rock of Ages” musical, presented by Chino Hills High School Theatre Department, 2 and 7 p.m., in the school theatre, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
"Prepare a Winter Garden" workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
"Sensory Gardens," a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St.
