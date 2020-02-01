John D. ‘Hockey’ Haagsma
John D. “Hockey” Haagsma, a longtime resident of Chino, died Jan. 22, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born July 4, 1935 to Dave and Henrietta Haagsma.
He was in business with Ed Bonestro for 35 years, as owners of B & G Hay Company on Riverside Drive in Ontario. Mr. Haagsma retired in 2008.
A celebration of life was held Friday, Jan. 31 at CrossPoint Church in Chino.
