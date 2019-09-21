Jesus Sallas Arredondo
7/13/1931 – 9/12/2019
Jesus Arredondo was born and raised in Chino.
He died Sept. 12, 2019 in his Ontario home.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Draper Mortuary Chapel,
811 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario.
Following the service, he will be laid
to rest at Bellevue Memorial Park,
1240 W. G St., Ontario.
