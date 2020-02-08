Christine J. Newell
Mar. 31, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2020
Christine J. Newell of Chino entered heaven on Jan. 31,2020. She was born March 31, 1938.
She retired from the Chino Valley Unified School District and was a member of the Norton Ward of Latter-day Saints. She was an active member of the Ontario and Upland Women’s clubs and the Brea Republican Women’s Club.
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen McClintock of Arizona; son William McClintock of Arizona; son, Joseph McClintock of Arizona; son James Newell of California; and step-son Richard Newell of Nevada. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, and her loving friend and caregiver, Richard Harwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Cordius Hamilton, her husband James J. Newell, and son, John L. McClintock.
She will be remembered as a very loving and caring mother, wife and friend. She loved God and shared her faith with others. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with family and friends.
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Norton Ward), 4321 Philadelphia St., Chino, on Saturday, Feb. 8. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 a.m.. Service following at 11:00 a.m.
