John Bootsma
Longtime Chino dairyman John Bootsma died Jan. 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
He was born April 12, 1949 in Upland, California and attended Chino High.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. today (Jan. 25) at Cornerstone Community Church, 34570 Monte Vista Drive, Wildomar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.