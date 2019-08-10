August 2, 1956 - July 23, 2019
Daniel Lee Horton, 62, of Chino Hills, California, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23rd, after battling Parkinson’s for numerous years.
He was born to Charles (Ron) and Wanda Horton on August 2, 1956 in Pasadena, CA. Dan graduated from Edgewood High School in West Covina, CA and went on to take Fire Science classes at Mt. San Antonio College. He worked for the Forest Service as a Bear Divide Hot Shot for 2 years. From there, Dan was hired on by the LA County Fire Department in 1979 where he worked for 32 years.
He is survived by his wife, Laurel, and their two children, Kristen (Eric) Di Re, and Stephen.
Services will be held August 25th at 4:00pm at Gateway Karis Church in Chino, CA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.