Paul Alden McConnell
August 29, 1943 - August 22, 2019
Paul Alden McConnell passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. Paul was born Aug. 29, 1943 to Raymond and Mae McConnell in Chicago. He was the eldest of five children, three bothers and one sister.
Paul graduated from Pomona High School in 1961 and was active in sports. He served in the Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. He attended Cal Poly Pomona, receiving his teaching credential. He spent much of his career teaching Special Education in the Ontario-Montclair and Moreno Valley School Districts.
On Aug. 18, 1973, he married Judith Joy Baumgartner in Pasco, Washington. They made their home in Chino, California where they raised two children. Paul was an active member of Chino United Methodist Church, serving as an usher and assisting with the annual Thanksgiving Dinner.
Paul leaves his wife of 46 years, Judy; daughter, Cori and her husband, Steve Cuadras; his son, Cody McConnell and his wife, Jill. He also leaves his grandchildren, Nicole, Chris, and Stephen Cuadras.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7th, at 10 am, at Chino United
Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills. Reception to follow at the church.
