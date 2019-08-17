Former Chino resident John “Jack” Tary died Aug. 2, 2019 at his Grand Terrace home. He was 72.
He was born Dec. 22, 1946 in Los Angeles County. He was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam as a 1st Lt. Combat Engineer.
Viewing will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Stone Funeral Home, 355 E. 9th St., Upland. The service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, also at Stone Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside.
