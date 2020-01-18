Paula Ruth Blaine
May 12, 1932 - January 13, 2020
Paula Ruth Blain, 87, passed away on Jan. 13, in Chino. Paula was born May 12, 1932 in Newark, NJ.
She worked as an administrative assistant for Nortel Tele Communications. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge. She always met challenges head on, and never stopped trying until she succeeded. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cook; son, James; six grandchildren, Ryan, Michael, Derek, Marshall, Thomas and David; three great grandchildren, Danika, Daniel and Diana.
Services will be on Friday, Jan 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Pacifica Senior Living, 11918 Central Ave., Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.