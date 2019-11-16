Betty McCain
Jan. 3, 1947 - Oct. 26, 2019
Betty McCain who was born Jan. 3, 1947 passed away on October 26, 2019. Betty and her husband Tom would have been married 54 years on Nov. 6th. She leaves behind her loving family: Sons Derek (daughter-in-law Amy), Matt (Tracy) and daughter Jennifer; grandchildren Sara, Nick, Caitlin, Cole, Troy and Faith.
Betty was a long-time resident of Chino. She was involved in many sports organizations and clubs over the years.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave, Chino. Reception will follow immediately after services at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
