Michael Jon Toomey
Michael Jon Toomey, 68, of Chino, died Jan. 10, 2020 at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino.
He was born Oct. 10, 1951 in San Diego.
He had lived in Chino eight years and prior to that 20 years in Chino Hills. He was founder and owner of Toomey & Associates, a manufacturer representatives’ sales company, based out of his home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Inland Hills Church, 14670 Ramona Ave., Chino.
