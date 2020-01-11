Gary John Borba
June 10, 1952 ~ December 28, 2019
On Saturday, December 28, 2019 Gary John Borba passed away at the age of 67.
Gary was born on June 10th, 1952 to Pete Antonio Borba and Elsie Mary Soares Borba in Ontario, California. He was raised in Chino, California. He attended St Margaret Mary School and graduated from Chino High School in 1970.
Gary met and fell in love with the love of his life, Diana Bohannan. They married in 1972 and had two children, Erika Vasquez and Gary Borba Jr. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jacob Silbaugh and his wife Kortney, Kruz Vasquez, Chase Vasquez, and Olivia Borba. He also had a great grandson Jaxxon Silbaugh, whom he loved with all his heart.
Gary had a love for dairy farming all his life. He was a certified AI breeder throughout the Chino area until he moved to Colorado in 1981. He and his brother Pete started a dairy farm in Loveland, Co. In 1983, He and Diana started their own dairy farm in Hygiene, Co. They resided in the Longmont area the rest of his life.
Gary was an avid fisherman. You would often find him on a lake. A bad day fishing was still a great day for him. He shared his love of fishing with his grandsons. They spent many days laughing, and occasionally catching fish. His granddaughter had her grandpa wrapped around her finger.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His kindness, loving nature, humor, and smile will be greatly missed, but will stay within our hearts forever.
The measure of a man isn’t judged by the depth of his pocketbook, but by the depth of integrity, kindness, and love you have. He is a mountain of a man in our eyes.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings Charlene Splitstoser, Pete Borba, Francine Sanchez and Michael Borba.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held in the spring of 2020 and announced at a later time. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
