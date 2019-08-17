June 7, 1925 - August 9, 2019
Esther McFarland went home with the Lord on Friday August 9, 2019, leaving behind many loved ones. She was a good mother and an even better grandmother and is forever in our hearts. She is succeeded in her death by her husband, Fred McFarland Jr. and survived by her daughter, Karen Martin of Redlands, a grandson, Bob Brown of Florida, A daughter Velda Moore of Chino, grandson Chuck Moore of Canyon Lake, grand daughter Michelle Rose of Chino, great grand-children: Charlie Moore of Menifee, Craig Rose of Beaumont, Eric Moore of San Fernando Valley, Corey Moore of Canyon Lake, Brandon and Bryan Rose of Chino, one great-great grand-daughter, Evelynn Rose, son, Fred McFarland Jr. of Murrieta, grand daughter Kelly Ramirez of Murrieta, great grand-children: Nick and Maddison of Murrieta and Daughter Tammy McFarland of Sunrise, Florida. She also left behind many nieces and nephew. She will be missed by all who knew her.
