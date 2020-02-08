Scott Alan Delzell
Jan. 16, 1957 - Jan. 29, 2020
Scott Alan Delzell, 63, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. He was born January 16, 1957 to Jacoba (Cobi) and Elvin Delzell in Upland. He graduated from Chino High School in 1975.
He was married to Sally Selters in 1980 and had children Matt and Jennifer. In 1996, he was married to his current wife Maryl Johnson, and had daughter Prescott. From Jennifer with son-in-law, Ted Christos, he received his twin grandsons, Evan and Ian.
He is survived by these loving family members, as well as countless other family and friends whose lives were touched by his presence for many years.
Scott loved anything that got him outdoors, be it his work as a carpenter for 42 years, hunting, fishing, or camping. He also enjoyed cooking and baking, especially if he got to share his creations with others.
Funeral services will be held on February 15, 2020
at 11am at Chino Valley Community Church
on Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.