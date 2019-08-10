August 23, 1928 - July 29, 2019
Florence “Flo” Minnie Lisenbee Caliri, 90, of Chino Hills California passed away on July 29, 2019 in Chino California.
Visitation will be from 1pm to 4pm on August 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Oakdale Memorial Park, 1401 South Grand Avenue, Glendora, CA, 91740.
Funeral services will be held on August 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Oakdale Memorial Park, 1401 South Grand Avenue, Glendora, CA, 91740.
Florence was born in Jackson Mississippi to Henry and Minnie Cross on August 23,1928. She married Willard “CL” Lisenbee on July 3, 1946 in Jackson, Mississippi. CL passed away on June 21, 1976. Florence re-married John Caliri in 1982 in Covina, CA. John passed away on July 1, 2000.
Florence attended school in Jackson, Mississippi. After Florence and Cl were married, they move to Memphis Tennessee, Houston Texas and then to Azusa California where they lived until the passing of CL. When Florence married John, they move to Peris, CA. After John passed, Florence move to Lake Los Serranos in Chino Hills. This past April, she moved to Pacifica Hillsbourgh in Chino.
Florence, known as Flo, was a very special worman. She had a very fun & playful spirit and was very much loved by everyone who knew her.
Florence was a very active member of Stonecroft CWC and the Red Hats.
Florence is preceded in death by her father Henry Cross, her mother Minnie Cross, her husband CL Lisenbee, her husband John Caliri, her sister Shirley McNair and her son Henry Lisenbee.
She is survived by her son, Gary Lisenbee of Newport Beach, CA, daughter JoAnn DeMonaco of Chino Hills, CA and Darlene DeArmond of Blue Springs, MO. She has six grand children, John Thomas DeMonaco III, Jami Ann Carerra, Chris DeArmond, Kevin DeArmond, Jason Lisenbee and Davis Lisenbee. She has three great grand children. Frank “Jacob” Carrera, Matthew Daniel Carrera and Timothy John Carerra.
