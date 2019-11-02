In Loving Memory
Christy Lee Perez
Christy Lee Perez, 60, of Dexter, New Mexico passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Christy was born July 27, 1959 to Chris and Carol Wiebelt. She was the youngest of four children. She grew up camping and water skiing. She graduated from Chino High school in 1977, where she was in the drill team and song leader. She worked as the director of preschool. Her daughter Marci was born in 1984, followed by her son Matthew, in 1987. In 1992, Christy moved to Dexter. She went back to college and received her bachelor’s degree in May 1999 in early childhood education. In May 2000, she married Ray Perez
Her last two years were marked by an admirable well fought battle against cancer. Throughout the battle her family was most proud of the dignity, strength, and grace she showed during that time.
Christy was preceded in death by her parents, Chris and Carol Weibelt, and brother-in-law Larry Kidney. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Ray, daughter Marci Barbe (Chad) and son Matthew Bellerive (Stephany); her grandchildren Aspen, Bronson, Laken Barbe, Ysabel, Kalli Rae, Matthew and Trey Bellerive. She is also survived by sister Cindy Kidney; brother Tom Wiebelt (Nancy); sister Bonnie Villapando (Abel). Christy is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
