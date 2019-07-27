Former Chino dairy milker Jean Labrouche, 75, who most recently lived in Alta Loma, died June 22, 2019 after a three-year battle with dementia.
He was born Feb. 28, 1944 in Saint Esteben, France and migrated to the United States in the 1960s. In 973, he stated a one-man gardening business.
A graveside service was held July 26 at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.