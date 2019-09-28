Jane Peevey, 90, was born to Mary Elizabeth Patterson and Lloyd Harold McMinimy in Guthrie, Oklahoma. She was the youngest of three children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dale Peevey, and one sister and one brother.
As a child she always wanted to be a teacher. Her mother, brother and aunts were teachers. After getting her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University, she got her first job teaching first grade in 1950 in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
While at Oklahoma State, she met and married Dale Peevey, the love of her life. From that union, three daughters were born - Jane, Sue and Peggy.
Jane and Dale relocated to California in 1957 and have called it home ever since. Mrs. Jane dedicated 30 years to teaching kindergarten for the Pomona Unified School District.
After retiring, Jane and Dale enjoyed traveling, but family always came first. She enjoyed her PEO Sisterhood with Chapter P.D., her coffee group, retired teachers group and Claremont United Church of Christ.
Jane is survived by daughter Jane MacBeth (Bob MacBeth), daughter Sue Clark (Perry Clark), daughter Peggy Long (David Long), seven grandchildren - Kelly Long, Jennifer Radtke, Kristy Richardson, Tiana Manderson, Brooke Stevens, Grant Long, Kari Scaletta - and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Services will be 10 am Monday, Sept. 30th
at Todd Memorial 570 N. Garey Ave. Pomona, CA 92508
She will be interred with her husband Dale at Riverside National Cemetery at 1 pm.
