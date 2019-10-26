Tony Tapia Moreno
June 18th, 1937 - Oct. 5, 2019
Tony Tapia Moreno died Oct. 5, 2019 in Ontario, California. He was born June 18, 1937.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Jessie Moreno; brother Gilbert Moreno and daughter Patricia Vansant. He is survived by sisters Dolores Pereida and Stella Duran; brother Myron (Libby) Moreno; son Tony Moreno Jr.; daughters Gloria Godinho, Debra Vansant, Cynthia Jones and Lisa Moreno; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A service will be at 9:00 a.m., Saturday on Nov. 2nd at Funeraria Del Angel Chino, 13002 Central Ave., Chino, California, followed by a celebration of life at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino, Cailfornia.
Flowers may be sent to the mortuary.
