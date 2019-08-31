Obie D. Ramirez Sr.
May 9, 1948 - August 24, 2019
Chino Hills resident, Obie Ramirez Sr., 71, passed away at Chino Valley Medical Center due to complications of lung cancer.
Obie served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970.
He is preceded in death by sons, Kristopher (2000), Marc (2013); and brother, John (2019). He is survived by his wife, Brenda; sons, Obie Jr., Ozzie; and many adoring grandchildren.
Viewing will be held September 4, 2019 at 4-8 pm; A Celebration of Life will be held September 5, 2019 10 am-noon, both at Hilgenfeld Mortuary, Anaheim.
Burial will follow at the family plot at Loma Vista Memorial Park, Fullerton.
You will be forever be missed in are lives. You where such a big part of it. Thank you for always being there for your grandkids. We will definitely miss your honk every morning. LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL ! Jenn, Ozzie, Haley, Kris, Ryder, and baby Melody !
