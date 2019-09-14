Louis F. Costa
June 26, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2019
Louis F. Costa of Lake Havasu, Arizona, a former Chino resident, died Sept. 6, 2019 at Jasmine Place in Lake Havasu. He was 85.
Mr. Costa was born June 26, 1934 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
He served in the U.S. Army in 1951 and 1952.
He was an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) electrician and a member of the Catholic faith.
From 1983 to 1995 he lived in Chino, where he had horse property and participated in horse shows.
He was preceded in death by his wife Millie Costa.
Survivors include his three daughters, Linda, Gail and Trina; three sons, Tony, Jim and Dean. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Forest Lawn Covina.
Lietz-Fraze Mortuary in Lake Havasu is in charge of arrangements.
