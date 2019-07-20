Albert Ames Sena, 81, of Chino, died July 4, 2019 of natural causes at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino.
He was born Feb. 22, 1938 in Lemitar, New Mexico.
He worked as a union ironworker for 30 years.
A vigil will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. Burial will be in Lemitar, New Mexico.
