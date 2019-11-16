Grace Koopal, 97, of Ontario, a former Chino resident, died Nov. 5, 2019.
She was born Aug. 19, 1922 in Oudega, the Netherlands to Klaas and Alice Schaap.
She and her late husband Si were in the dairy business.
A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m. today (Nov. 16) at The Friendship Center at Inland Christian Home, 1950 S. Mountain Ave., in Ontario.
