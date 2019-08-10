January 08, 1943 - July 19, 2019
Sylvia A. Cerda, resigned her soul to the Lord on July 19, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born in Upland, California on January 08, 1943 to Ignacio and Hortencia Chacon. She was raised in Chino, Ca where she graduated Chino High school. In 1964 she married Cristino Cerda and remained married to him for 55 years. Throughout their union they were blessed with a 4 beautiful children whom she truly loved and adored. Sylvia loved her family and friends fiercely and with great affection. She was very giving and warmed the room with her smile filling it with joy when she entered. All those who were lucky enough to know her also know what a special person she was in so many ways. Sylvia spent most her career as a Bilingual Aide with the Ontario-Montclair school district until she retired in 2005. She was very active and supportive in all her families activities. She loved going to the casinos and playing bunco. She leaves behind her Husband, Cristino Cerda of Montclair, Four Children Adrienne Ochoa (Nick) of Ontario, Steven Cerda (Cynthia) of Temecula, Michael Cerda of San Diego and Gloria (Tisha) Ray (Bradly) of Montclair. Ten Grandchildren and Seven siblings: Alma Barboza of Upland, Ca., Raul Chacon of San Jacinto Ca., Rudy Chacon of Chino, Ca., Sylvia Cerda of Montclair, Ca. Connie Lopez of Chino, Ca., Ralph Chacon of San Jacinto Ca., and Suzanne Salvatore of Lake Elsinore, Ca., She also leaves to cherish several , God Children, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews. She was proceeded in death by her father and mother Ignacio and Hortencia Chacon, Sister Ruth Martinez of Chino, Ca, and Rebecca Diaz of San Bernardino. Knowing her has made our lives better, she will be greatly missed. Rosary will be Friday, August 16th, 2019 at 5:00pm, Funeraria Del Angel Chino and Funeral Mass will be Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at 10:00am Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Chino.
