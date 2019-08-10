April 7, 1932 – July 27, 2019
Lifelong Chino resident, Francisco Mendoza, 87, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Francisco retired from Alpha Beta, Ralphs/Food-4-Less after 25years, was an Army veteran who served from 1955-1957 and was stationed in Korea his last year.
Francisco is survived by his wife of 66 years Martha Mendoza; five children, Judy Mares, Bobby Mendoza, Claudia Venegas, Thomas Mendoza, Frank Mendoza (all graduates of Chino High School); 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and brother, Jose Mendoza;
Francisco will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and he will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.