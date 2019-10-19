Rita Wettengel
Oct. 10, 1952 - Oct. 3, 2019
Rita Wettengel, 66 of Chino, California formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, died at home on Thursday, Oct. 3, surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 10, 1952 in Waterloo, daughter of Donald Sr. and Oma Leopard. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1970.
Rita married David Wettengel on June 26, 1971 in Waterloo. She retired from American Eagle Wheel in 2013, where she was the purchasing/receiving account manager for 20 years. She was active member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino, serving on several ministries.
Survivors include her husband David; a son, James (Monica) Wettengel; a daughter, Melissa (Chad) Waters; three grandchildren; Jayde Wettengel, Ava Waters and Max Waters; step-grandchildren, Antoinette, Alyssa and Ezekiel; and her five siblings, Donald Jr. (Dee) Leopard, Larry Leopard, Jocelyn (Gary) Schons, Kirk (Dianne) Leopard and Laura (Mike) Ungs; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Rosary service will be celebrated at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, followed by a Mass and Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
