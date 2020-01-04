Armando P. Ramos
Armando P. Ramos, 75, of Banning, died Dec. 14, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 23, 1944 in Pomona to Rose and Albert Ramos. He grew up in Chino.
He was an accountant for Fleetwood for most of his career.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Jan. 2 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Banning. Inurnment will be at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside.
