Sharon Lee Vera, 67, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, a 1969 graduate of Chino High, died July 8, 2019 at Unity Point (Methodist) Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
She was born Sept. 4, 1951 in Chino to Floyd and Peggy Hargrove Gibson.
Services were July 16 at the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. Her remains will be interred at Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa.
