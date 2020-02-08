In Loving Memory
Kathy Haggerman
Jan. 27, 1969 - Jan. 29, 2020
Kathy Haggerman born on January 27, 1969
passed away January 29, 2020.
She was born in Bellflower, CA. Kathy attended Chino Schools. Graduated from Cal State Fullerton.
She taught at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles.
Her passions were cake decorating for friends and family.
She also loved her cats.
Kathy is survived by her mother Harriet (Haggerman) Presner; her step-father Robert Presner; sister Kimberly Teitelman; brother Bobby Haggerman and loving nieces and nephews.
