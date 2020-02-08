Kathy Haggerman

Jan. 27, 1969 - Jan. 29, 2020

She was  born in Bellflower, CA. Kathy attended Chino Schools. Graduated from Cal State Fullerton. 

She taught at Hamilton High School in Los Angeles.

Her passions were cake decorating for friends and family.

She also loved her cats. 

Kathy is survived by her mother Harriet (Haggerman) Presner; her step-father Robert Presner; sister Kimberly Teitelman; brother Bobby Haggerman and loving nieces and nephews.

