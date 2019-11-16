Alex Velasquez
Nov. 26, 1923 - Nov. 13, 2019
Alex Velasquez, a Chino resident since 1964, died Nov. 13 at his son’s home in Rancho Cucamonga. He was 95.
Mr. Velasquez was born Nov. 26, 1923 in Perris, Texas to Antonio and Juanita Velasquez. He was a World War II Army veteran, who served in Europe. He was a barber and owned Big W Barbershop in the shopping center on the northwest corner of Riverside Drive and Benson Avenue in Chino from 1963 to 1996.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jovita; brothers Tony, Larry and Pete; daughter Anna and son Alex.
He is survived by a son, David of Rancho Cucamonga; sister Anna Foster of Washington state; brothers, Daniel of Washington state, Paul of Yakima, Washington; Louis of Shafter, California, Ralph of Madison, Tennessee, Johnny of Washington state; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 5048 D St., Chino. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona is in charge of arrangements.
