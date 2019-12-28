Dr. Keith Hart
Dr. Keith Hart, a Highland veterinarian who grew up in Chino, died Dec. 13, 2019 at his home in Highland.
Dr. Hart was born July 12, 1930 in Visalia to Forrest and Verna Hart. The family moved to Chino when he was a teenager.
Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Dec. 27 at St. Adelaide Catholic Church in Highland. Graveside services will be private at Riverside National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at bobbittchapel.com.
