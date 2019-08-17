December 22, 1956 - August 3, 2019
Barry Lee Rhoads of Jurupa Valley, CA, born Dec. 22, 1956 returned to his loving Father in Heaven on Aug. 3, 2019.
Barry spent the majority of his life growing up and raising his family in Chino. He attended Chino High School, graduating in 1975, where he had many cherished friends and loved playing football. Barry was a successful entrepreneur running a carpet cleaning business for over 30 years.
Barry leaves behind his wife Shelley, his children Holly Sacks, Brad (Kerri) Rhoads, Amber (Blake) Ressel, Karly (TJ) Mathias, Lindsay (Jeff) Bean, Kyle (Ashley) Rhoads, and Ryli (Blake) Julander, plus his amazing grandchildren: Ryan, Emma, Christian, Luke, Logan,
Noah, Jade, Navy, Wyatt,
Trevor, Dylin, Weslie, Joey, Annabelle, and 1 more on the way. Barry also leaves his loving mother, Mary Lou Rhoads, his sister Karen (Dennis) Parton, nephew Jason (Stephanie) Shirley, and great-niece Olivia. Barry’s father, Max E. Rhoads, preceded him in death.
A celebration of Barry’s life will be held at 6 pm Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. All friends and family are welcome. Please contact a family member for the location. He will be laid to rest at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario.
