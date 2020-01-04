Johnnie Lee Sampson
Johnnie Lee Sampson, 74, of Chino, died Dec. 22, 2019 at Trellis Chino rehabilitation facility.
He was born March 30, 1945 in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
He lived in the Chino Valley area since 1975 and moved to the city of Chino in 1985. He worked in the aviation industry from 1965 to 2011 when he retired from Boeing.
A service will be held 2 p.m. today (Jan. 4) at the Church of Our Heritage at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St., Covina. Interment will be at the cemetery.
