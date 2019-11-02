Richard Moreno
Richard Moreno, 78, passed away Friday, Oct. 25 in Riverside. Born in 1941, Rich grew up in Chino. He was preceded in death by his wife Ysabel (Tiny) Hernandez, his parents Ventura and Aurora Moreno, five brothers and one sister. He is survived by his son, Mack, of Ontario, daughter Virginia of Brunswick, GA., and three brothers. Services will be held at Pierce Bros Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9pm Wednesday, Nov. 6. Funeral mass will be held at 10am Thursday, Nov. 7.
