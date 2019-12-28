Muriel D. Christen Jones
Muriel D. Christen Jones of Chino Hills died of complications of advanced Alzheimer’s disease Sept. 15, 2019 in Chino Hills.
She was born in 1922 to Sidney H. and Virginia Douglas Davidson.
She was a retired teacher and newspaper writer.
No service information was provided.
