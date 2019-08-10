January 24, 1985 - July 23, 2019
Daniel Matthew Padilla, age 34, died July 23, 2019 in Palmdale, CA. He was born in Montclair, CA
on January 24, 1985 to Hank Padilla and Mary Ann Valencia.
Daniel was a lifelong resident. He was a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carmen and Bobby Padilla; grandfather, Paul Valencia; his sister, Chelsea Taylor.
He is survived by his parents, Hank and Mary Ann Padilla; brothers, Adrian of Chino; Bobby of Belton, TX, Randy of Chino; sister, Mary Estes of Boston, Mass; his grandmother, Annie Valencia; Sister-in-law, Kristen; nieces, Bianca, Jasmine, Elise and nephew, Dominic and extended family.
Rosary and Mass will be held August 24, 2019, 9am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 5048 D Street, Chino. Celebration of Life at Chino Community Building 5443 B Street, Chino at 11am-3pm.
