Donald Newman of Ontario died Jan. 27, 2020 in Ontario. He was 60.
He was born Dec. 14, 1959 and lived on Portsmouth Street in Chino when he was growing up. Many of his family members and friends still live in Chino.
Viewing will be 4:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Draper Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario.
A service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Draper Mortuary.
Burial will be 12:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.