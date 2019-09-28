Samuel David Tuthill

On Sept. 8, 2019, we lost a beloved father, husband, son and friend. Sam Tuthill passed away unexpectedly during a work trip to Chicago, Illinois. A native Californian, he was born in Pomona, raised in Chino and was a resident of La Verne at the time of his passing. Sam leaves behind a beautiful family — his wife, Laurie, two children, Braden and Madison; two brothers, James and Matt; his dear sister-in-law, Trish; nephews, Caleb and Camron; niece, Hailey; and his loving parents, Linda and Jess Tuthill of Chino, California.
Sam loved the Lord, he loved his family, he loved his church and he loved his job. He was a strong supporter of Autism research. He enjoyed hiking with his kids. As a young man, he hiked the Sierra Nevada mountains on his own. He treasured family events and gatherings. He was an avid Lakers and Dodgers fan and was glad to see the Rams back in Los Angeles.
If you knew Sam, you knew him as a kind and gentle soul who showed deep, genuine care to all he encounter including family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances.
A memorial service was held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Rock of Faith Foursquare Church, 325 West B St., Ontario California 91762. Funeral arrangements were managed by Southern California Funeral Services.
