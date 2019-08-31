Frank Grossi, who with his twin brother Jim founded Grossi Brothers Farming in Chino, died Aug. 21, 2019. He was 75.
Mr. Grossi was born Nov. 15, 1943 in Upland and he grew up in Ontario.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. today (Aug. 31) at Draper Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario.
