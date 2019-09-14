James Fenton Reher
October 18, 1943 – September 12, 2019
Son of two of Chino’s pioneer families, passed away peacefully at his home in Chino. James is survived by his wife Gerri; sons James and Michael; granddaughter Brittany Freibott. James also leaves behind a sister Lynn Amason and many nieces and nephews.
James was the son of Charles and Alice Slaughter Reher (of Yorbas Slaughter Adobe) and grandson of James C. Reher, one of five original trustees, of the City of Chino and owner of Reher Rexel Pharmacy in Chino from 1910 to the early 70’s.
James was an design engineer who valued his Chino Heritage,
loved his family, enjoyed gardening and creating beautiful oil paintings.
Call for service information at (909) 664-4437
