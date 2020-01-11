Frank Guzman Partida
May 6, 1939 – December 23, 2019
Frank Guzman Partida of Chino passed away Dec. 23, 2019 at Montclair Hospital. He was 80 years young.
Mr. Partida was born May 6, 1939 in Chino to Francisco Partida and Teresa Guzman Partida. He grew up in Chino and became a truck driver.
Frank had 9 children, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His children are: Gilbert, Yvette, Anthony, Janan, Jennifer, Michael, Adam, Erick and Joey.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16th at New Beginnings Ministry, 4720 Chino Ave.
He will be dearly missed and forever loved.
