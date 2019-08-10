Mary Eleanor (Pezzo) Greenstone died July 16, 2019 at her daughter’s Chino Hills home. She was 99.
She was born April 5, 1920 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Joseph and Eleanor Pezzo of Highland, New York.
Mrs. Greenstone was a seamstress.
Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Covina Hills.
