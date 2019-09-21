David M. Gonzales
David M. Gonzales of Chino, a member of one of the first Hispanic families in Chino dating back to 1898, has gone to be with the Lord on Sept. 12, 2019. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family.
David was the son of Lorenzo and Elvira Gonzales. He grew up in Chino and graduated from Chino High School in 1960 where he met and later married his high school sweetheart. He was a devoted Christian who accepted every opportunity to serve the Lord. He had a passion for traveling and he loved the experience of visiting somewhere new for the first time. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
David is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Nicole. He is survived by his wife Lily; sons David, Daniel, Jonathan; daughter Lisa; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his brothers Leo and Larry Gonzales and sisters Jennie Rivera and Connie Gasper.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Crosspoint Church located at 6950 Edison Ave., Chino, CA.
David’s spiritual impact will never be forgotten and he will forever be missed.
