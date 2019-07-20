Maria De Jesus Rodriquez

Maria De Jesus Rodriguez, age 83, of Chino, California, entered in to Heaven Thursday, July 11, 2019. Maria was born June 5, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nabor Rodriguez.
She is survived by her children Jose Luis Luna (Bertha), Maria Guadalupe, Nabor Jr., Pilar Garcia (Ricky), Maggie, Johnny, Ralphy, and Adriana. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Maria resided in Chino for 51 years. She was a seamstress working for Loubella on Sixth St. until 1977 and then a full time homemaker. Maria loved and trusted God with all her heart. She spent time daily reading the Bible. She enjoyed dining and getting to know new cultural foods, visiting new places, spending time with friends, sewing, knitting and crocheting, and working in her garden. She was active in her children’s early education as a volunteer. Family was very important to her. She became a United States citizen in the 90’s after many years as a legal resident. She was a proud citizen appreciating the rights and responsibilities that went with that! She was the best mother ever!!
Services were held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Funeraria Del Angel Chino officiated by Aliento De Vida Church. Mom was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona, California.
Please join us in remembering MARIA DE JESUS RODRIGUEZ by visiting our memorial at www.Funerariadelangelchino.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family.”
