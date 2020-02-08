MARY E. PARTIDA
March 26, 1916 - January 27, 2020
Mary Esparza Partida, lovingly called “Gramita” passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. January 27, 2020. She was born March 26, 1916. She was 2 months short of celebrating her 104th birthday.
Mary grew up in Santa Ana, California, and attended school until the 7th grade. Much of the household chores became her responsibility for the family of 8. One of which was making enough tortillas for the family dinner every night. She would also wash clothes by hand on a scrub board with her father heating water in a tub over a fire for the hot water that was needed.
When she met Jose Partida, they began writing to each other and were married November 24, 1935. They lived in Chino and had five sons, Jess, Richard, Joe, Danny and Alfred, each graduating from Chino High School. Mary was a homemaker taking pride in her home and dedicated herself to raising her sons. She was a woman of few words, but will be remembered by her love and caring expressed through her many acts of kindness.
She is predeceased in death by her husband of 60 years, and two sons; Jess and Joe. She is survived by Richard, Danny, and Alfred and their wives, who all live in Chino, and the widow of Jess, who lives in Moreno Valley, including sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Chino on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross cemetery in Pomona.
