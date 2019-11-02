Earlene Jean Johnson
February 1936 – October 11, 2019
Earlene J. Johnson, 83, of Chino, passed on to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Earlene Jean Parker in Massachusetts in 1936. As a young girl, she moved with her family to Vista, Ca. then later to Ontario. She attended school and graduated from Chaffey High School. During her teen years, Earlene and her brother John, worked part-time as soda jerks at All States Frosty Freeze on Fourth Street in Ontario, owned and operated by her parents Ralph and Edith Parker.
It was in high school that Earlene first met Barry Johnson of Chino. They quickly fell in love and were married after he returned from the Korean War. They remained together for 63 years until his death in 2018. Barry built their house in Chino and Earlene made it into a home. They raised three sons in that home and Earlene made sure it was a caring environment not only for her own children but also for other children in the neighborhood. Later, it became home for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She couldn’t have done a better job. She had an incredibly loving and humble heart that she used to serve God, her family and her community. She spent nearly five decades supporting church and community programs. Though she was a quiet and somewhat reserved person, her gentle spirit touched many people in unique and meaningful ways until the final days of her life.
Earlene is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey Johnson (Carol) of Riverside, Phillip Johnson (Julia) of Chino and Brett Johnson (Karen) of Chino; six grandchildren, Nathan (Jenon), Jacob, Rebekah, Sarah, Kaylee (Kyle), Cameron; and three great grandsons, Benjamin, Nolan and Trevor. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Rock of the Foothills Church (La Verne) general fund.
