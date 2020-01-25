Shelli Sue Pearce
(1960-2020)
Shelli Sue Hatzfeld Pearce passed away unexpectedly at her home in Chino Hills California on January 11th, 2020.
Shelli was born and raised in Valinda California. She is preceded in death by her Father and Mother Richard and Lillian Cowen.
She is survived by husband Ray Pearce; Daughter Casie Hatzfeld (Mark Gerloff); Son Corey Hatzfeld (Kristen Tynes); and Granddaughter Makayla Hatzfeld.
Shelli had many hobbies including crocheting and baking. She had a love for animals like no other and enjoyed every minute with her 2 dogs and cat. More than anything she loved spending time with her family, especially precious time with her Granddaughter Makayla playing games and attending her swim meets.
