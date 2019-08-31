Marion Louise Johnson
September 5, 1950-August 25, 2019
Marion Louise Johnson was born on September 5, 1950. She passed away at the young age of 68. After a long battle with heart problems, she was able to rest in peace on Sunday, August 25th. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend to all. We will miss her bubbly personality.
Marion had many careers and talents which she shared with the world, but she can be best remembered for her singing. Throughout her life, she led the choir at St. Margaret Mary Church, taught music, performed in plays, and was asked to sing at various events. She also will be remembered for touching so many people’s lives through her teaching. When she was younger, she taught middle school for many years at St. Margaret Mary and Our Lady of Lourdes.
Marion leaves behind her husband, Larry of 47 years; a son, Sasha Johnson living in Fullerton; and a daughter, Toni Schober living in Chino. She is also survived by her four granddaughters, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Sarah, and Emily Schober, who meant the world to her. Marion will be greatly missed by her family and others who knew her.
