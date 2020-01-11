Leonard “Mickey” W. Banks
March 9, 1955 – December 4, 2019
Leonard Banks, 64, passed away in his sleep on Dec 4, 2019. He was born in Ontario on March 9, 1955. He grew up in Chino during his elementary, junior high and high school years.
He worked most of his life in the dairy industry, driving for several local trucking companies picking up milk from local dairies to transport to creameries.
He met his wife current wife Barbara at a family get-together, and they were married for 16 years. Leonard loved boating, camping, golfing and quad riding with the children and grandchildren. Leonard has 22 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Leonard is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Jean Banks and his brother Paul Banks.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, children Kimberly, Michael, Machelle, Nicholas and their spouses; stepchildren Jerry, Tom and James Wright; sisters Linda, Joyce and Lana; brothers Donnie and John; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan 11, at 2 p.m. at DES Hall 5216 Riverside drive, Chino.
