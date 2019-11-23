Jerald Dennis Eskola, a 30-year resident of Chino, died Nov. 3, 2019 at his home. He was 50.
He was born Jan. 14, 1969 in West Covina. He worked in pool maintenance.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at the Avocado House
